KDOR, Shawnee County Government to host REAL ID event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In a matter of months, you’ll need a REAL ID in order to fly. Now, there’s an easy way to make the switch.

The Kansas Department of Revenue is hosting two REAL ID days next week.

Those will be on Thursday, March 5th and Friday, March 6th at the Shawnee County Annex at 1515 NW Saline St #100 in north Topeka.

You can make an appointment to get your ID between 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m. You can schedule your appointment HERE.

You will need some proof of lawful presence (birth certificate, passport, etc.), social security and two residency documents. A list of acceptable documents can be found HERE.