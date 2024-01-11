TOPEKA (KSNT) – A nationwide snowplow driver shortage is putting pressure on the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) this winter.

Clay Adams, Director of Operations for KDOT, told 27 News the department has had trouble hiring snowplow operators for the past year. Heading into this winter, KDOT was 25% below its preferred number of regular operators.

With winter weather striking earlier this week and more on the way this weekend, the shortage is proving to be a challenge. Right now, Adams says, it’s all hands on deck.

“Even at that, we’re still short of having enough equipment operators or drivers to fill all of our dump trucks for two 12-hour shifts,” Adams said.

Luckily, other employees across KDOT are trained to drive snowplows. When storms hit the area, KDOT road construction projects are often put on pause, and those workers are pulled elsewhere to plow.

“Our technicians are available to help with the winter operations,” Adams said, “and that’s how we kind of help balance out our staffing.”

This year, according to Adams, KDOT has brought in temporary workers for more help. He also says the department raised salaries to recruit more drivers, with approval from Governor Laura Kelly’s office.

Still, with limited personnel, Adams tells 27 News effectively covering statewide storms is a concern. To keep crews from being spread too thin, plow drivers have had to prioritize certain routes, like main roads and I-70. Most of the KDOT snowplow driver recruiting happens before the winter, but Adams says the department is actively looking for more drivers to add to the team.

