KDOT crews on standby, prioritizing high traffic highways during NYE winter storm

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is getting ready for the first winter storm of the season.

KDOT has both salt and anti-ice liquid trucks loaded and ready. Public Affairs Manager Kate Craft said they will decide which pretreatment to use when the storm is closer to the area.

“Every winter storm is different,” Craft said. “Some weather conditions can affect the pretreatment, so we’ll just continue to monitor the situation and we’ll determine what will be the best course of action.”

KDOT will be working to clear all Kansas highways but Craft said crews will be focused on high traffic roadways like Interstate 70 and Highway 75. Craft suggests that all drivers stay home during the storm. However, if you need to be on the road, she said to slow down, leave plenty of room between you and other drivers, and give the plows space to work.

Drivers can check on which roads have been cleared and current road conditions by looking at the KanDrive website.