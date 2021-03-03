KDOT explains proposal for new Polk Quincy viaduct construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – State leaders met Wednesday to discuss a dangerous portion of I-70 in downtown Topeka.

The photo below shows the design for the Polk Quincy viaduct, a stretch of road that has a sharp curve along an elevated stretch of highway. A 7-car pile-up happened in this area just last week, killing 29-year-old Brooke Rees.

The new proposal by the Kansas Department of Transportation was shown on Wednesday.

The blue lines are the city streets, the black lines show the highway, and the orange lines are the proposed new on-ramps to I-70. The ramps would be at Topeka Boulevard and Kansas Avenue, as well as 8th and 10th Streets.

The proposal splits it into two projects and would also add extra lanes and reshape it to help straighten the sharp curve.

It is just a proposal and if they decide to go forward with the plan, the final design would not be completed until 2025.