TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation said it’s looked at a bridge in Topeka that chunks of concrete fell from Monday, closing one lane of a local highway and damaging cars.

Several drivers ran over parts of the concrete, causing some damage. This happened on Highway 24 near Stover Road.

KDOT said it has done a preliminary inspection of the bridge. It said they will look at it closer later this week once the forecasted winter weather passes.