TOPEKA (KSNT) – With students headed back to school, the Kansas Department of Transportation is enforcing the importance of the Kansas School Bus Stop Arm Law.

Within Kansas law KSA 8-1556, all motorists are required to stop when approaching or overtaking a stopped school bus displaying its flashings red lights and stop arm. Motorists are also required to remained stopped until the bus is no longer displaying the red lights and stop arm.

When a bus turns on its flashing red lights and stop arm on a two or four-lane roadway, traffic must stop from both directions.

The violation of this law not only endangers children, but is also punishable by a fine and courts costs in excess of $420, according to KDOT.

