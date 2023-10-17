TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is taking grant applications for its Safe Routes to School program (SRTS).

SRTS is a national program to promote walking and biking to schools by implementing infrastructure improvements, enforcement, tools and education initiatives. Grants will be offered to communities, school districts, organizations and individuals, according to a press release from KDOT.

Applications are being accepted for the first year of the SRTS program under KDOT’s Planning and Programming (P&P) grants. There are two types of P&P grants: Planning grants and Kick Start grants.

Planning grants will be awarded to develop SRTS plans to study conditions, for public outreach and finding infrastructure and non-infrastructure solutions. Up to five planning grants will be awarded, according to the press release.

Kick Start grants will be awarded in support of programs, events or projects that will develop SRTS in the future. Each grantee will be awarded up to $1,500. There are 10 Kick Start grants that will be awarded, according to KDOT.

Some examples of Kick Start projects are:

Creation of promotional materials.

Making bicycling and pedestrian safety education materials.

Training workshops for school and community members.

Data collection and analysis for local projects.

increasing law enforcement presence or for funding enforcement equipment at schools.

purchasing supplies for demonstration projects.

traffic gardens.

For more information on the P&P grant program click here. To apply for the SRTS P&P grant click here.

