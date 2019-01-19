KDOT snow plow driver killed in crash while working

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - A Kansas Department of Transportation snow plow driver was killed in a single vehicle crash at about 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

The crash happened while the driver was clearing southbound U.S. 69 south of 207th Street in Johnson County. Officials said the cause of the crash is being investigated.

Governor Laura Kelly expressed her condolances for the family of the driver.

“My heart is breaking for the family of this dedicated KDOT employee,” Kelly said in a statement. “Our KDOT personnel work very hard, at all hours, in dangerous conditions to make our roads safer for their fellow Kansas citizens. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire KDOT family at this devastating time.”

Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz also remembered the family in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members and the co-workers of our driver,” Lorenz said. “KDOT is one big family, and we know there are many people impacted by this.”

The name of the driver is not being released until the family has been notified.