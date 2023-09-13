TOPEKA (KSNT) – An unexpected utility relocation setback has delayed a U.S 40/K-10 construction project in Lawrence.

A diverging diamond interchange project was scheduled to happen this July, but is now going to be postponed to next spring depending on weather conditions, according to Kate Craft with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).

The first two phases of the project are planned to impact the west side of the interchange along U.S. 40 and East 900 Road. Areas not affected by utility setbacks will remain active work zones. Full closure is still expected to occur in Summer 2024, according to Craft.

In a press release from July 18, Craft said work will take place Monday through Friday and Saturdays as needed during daylight hours. The project is expected to wrap up by the end of 2024 and cost around $14 million.

