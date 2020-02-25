KDOT to fill potholes in I-70 west of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is starting I-70 road work today to patch potholes along the highway.

The roadwork will run from Tuesday to Friday of this week between mile markers 328 and 341.

For the first two days, roadwork will be isolated to the eastbound lanes, and the remained of the week will be designated to the westbound lanes.

Roads highlighted in red will have partial closures from Tuesday to Friday this week. Photo contributed by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Roadwork will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., dependent on the weather, and traffic will be reduced to one lane using mobile lane closures.

KDOT urges drivers to be alert and pay attention to posted road signs.

For updates on the construction and road closures, you can go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

