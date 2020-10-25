KDOT to prepare highways in Topeka-area for winter weather early Monday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Snow is expected in areas of Northeast Kansas Sunday night into Monday morning, and the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has created a plan to keep road conditions safe for Kansans.

Small crews will be sent out at 4 a.m. Monday across Topeka, Emporia, Lawrence and Osage City. There, they will pre-treat bridges and elevated roads with salt brine and ice melt to ensure it is safe for the morning commute. Despite the treatment, KDOT encouraged Kansans to practice safe driving.

“Everybody in your car is precious cargo, including yourself,” said David Studebaker, Topeka highway maintenance superintendent for KDOT. “Let’s take care of that and give some space in-between vehicles, so if they do have to stop or if something does get slick, you’re not involved in an accident that you weren’t going to be involved in if we slowed down a little bit.”

Putting your phone down and not distracted driving is another way to practice safe driving, Studebaker said.

Although they are asking drivers to be more cautious, they do believe the roads should be safe enough to drive on.

If the weather worsens, KDOT plans to adjust and send out more crews if needed.