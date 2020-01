TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews will be repairing potholes in two locations in Topeka on Tuesday if weather cooperates.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. crews are expected to be on I-70 between the Adams exit to near the downtown area.

The second location is in north Topeka. Starting at 11:30 a.m., crews will fill holes on Highway 24 from east of the 75 interchange to Rochester.