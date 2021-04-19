KDOT warning drivers about construction changes on Ft. Riley Boulevard in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is warning drivers that changes in construction on Ft. Riley Boulevard/K-18 in Manhattan may cause delays.

This is happening east of Seth Child’s Road near the Four Points by Sheraton.

KDOT is planning to consolidate two bridges over Wildcat Creek into one wider bridge that will include all lanes of traffic. Crews are also widening the existing turning lanes.

Starting Monday, west bound traffic will move in to the newly finished west bound lanes.

East bound traffic will also move to the newly finished west bound lanes by Tuesday afternoon.

Area Engineer Matt Mackeprang said drivers need to slow down and look out for signs.

“Sometimes the signs get ignored after a couple days in to the same phase,” sad Mackeprang. “When it changes they need to pay attention to the signs and all the traffic control devices out there.”

Mackeprang said they anticipate construction being finished by the first week of November.