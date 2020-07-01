Keep America Beautiful kicks off cigarette litter prevention program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Cigarette butts are the item most often found in litter, and Keep America Beautiful-Topeka/Shawnee County kicked off its 2020 Cigarette Litter Prevention Program on Wednesday in downtown Topeka.

Members of the nonprofit organization took to Kansas Avenue to pass out portable ash trays for your car and to keep in your pocket.

“Some people don’t think that they are litter because they are small,” executive director Philicia McKee said. “They take about 17 years to biodegrade in the environment, and it is the number one piece of litter found in the United States today.”

The ash trays were purchased from a $5,000 2020 Cigarette Litter Prevention Program grant by Keep America Beautiful.

The organization will be passing out ash trays around Topeka for the rest of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: