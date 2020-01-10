Keep these items in your car in case of emergency

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local agency in Topeka wants you to have a few things in your car that could help save you in emergency situations.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management says that everyone should have an “emergency preparedness kit” in their car.

It only takes a few minutes to put together and are usually household items that you already have.

They suggest you start with a few essentials if you have to get on the road.

“There are a number of things you want to do if you must head out in the storm,” Devan Tucking, with KDEM, said. “First of all, always start out with a full tank of gas. That’s incredibly important. And make sure you leave with a charged cell phone.”

They also suggest keeping snacks, a first aid kit, water, and a flashlight in your car just in case.