Keeping your family safe during extreme heat

TOPEKA (KSNT) – While many are spending these hot days by the pool, the staff at Shawnee North Aquatic Center in Topeka are taking precautions when it comes to their lifeguards since they spend most of their day out in the heat.

“We do a safety break when the heat gets extreme that way they can get into the facility, cool off,” Center Supervisor David Allacher said. “We also have bucket hats for them to wear that way it keeps it off their shoulders and their face.”

On the other hand, Alan Stahl with the Topeka Fire Department said if you’re not a lifeguard but plan to be out in the heat for any amount of time:

Drinks lots of water to stay hydrated Take breaks when you can And stay in the shade as much as possible.

According to Stahl, sitting in a car can also be especially dangerous in this heat.

He said regardless of how busy you are, always turn around and check to make sure you aren’t leaving anyone behind.

“Within 15 minutes your car can become a lethal environment for a person or a pet so always make sure that that backseat is clear,” Stahl said.

For more hot weather tips like keeping your car’s A/C working, click here.