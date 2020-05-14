Keller Williams employees spend day cleaning up trash at Topeka parks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thursday is national “Red Day” and a local real estate agency is spending it giving back to the community.

“Red Day” is an annual day of service for Keller Williams Realty. It stands for renew, energize, and donate. The agents at the Keller Williams in Topeka went around to the parks at Lake Shawnee, Shunga, and Dornwood to pick up trash.

“We do it to help the community and kind of give back,” Russ Hutchison said, a real estate agent. “You know we do well in real estate, and it just seems like the right thing to do to give back.”

The real estate agency volunteered at the Topeka Rescue Mission for a previous “Red Day” of service.

They will choose a different way to give back to the community next year.