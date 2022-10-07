TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed-in on President Joe Biden’s recent decision to pardon past federal simple weed violations.

27 News reached out to the Kelly’s office regarding Biden’s Thursday announcement where he said that he will order his administration to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Brianna Johnson, Director of Communications for the Office of the Governor, gave the following response:

Governor Kelly is focused on legalizing medical marijuana so that Kansans with severe illnesses no longer have to suffer. She will continue to consider all clemency and pardon requests based on a complete and thorough review of the individual cases. Brianna Johnson, Director of Communications

Kelly said in a statement to 27 News in August that she would push for the legal use of medical marijuana, but did not comment on recreational use.

A recent poll from Morning Consult and Politico found that 60 percent of voters support legalization, including 71% of Democrats and 47% of Republicans. A recent poll for the sunflower states shows that over 66% of Kansans are in favor of legalization.

A Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be held on Oct. 12 and 19 to go over details of a medical marijuana bill and listen to testimony. This bill was stalled earlier this year after lawmakers failed to reach a final agreement. However, 2023’s legislative session could be the year that a final plan is put in place.