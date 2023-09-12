TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly is requesting millions in federal aid from President Joe Biden to repair damage caused by severe weather in numerous Kansas counties.

Jane Welch with the Adjutant General’s Department said in a press release that Kelly sent President Biden a letter through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Sept. 8. The letter requests that a major federal disaster be declared for Kansas due to severe weather damage for the period of June 27 to Aug. 8.

“Over that two-month period, many Kansas counties experienced some sort of severe weather,” Kelly said. “The damages inflicted by these storms have severely affected the safety and livelihoods of Kansans across the state. I have ordered the adjutant general to activate the disaster response and recovery portions of the Kansas Response Plan and to use all available resources of the state to cope with the disaster, as necessary.”

Kelly’s request regards damage received in 43 Kansas counties. The total federal expenditure is expected to meet or exceed around $18 million.