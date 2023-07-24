TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday she signed Executive Order 23-03 directing executive agencies to update emergency plans.

The executive order directs agencies to update their Continuity of Operations Plans (COOP). According to a press release from the Office of the Governor, each COOP must address the following areas:

Essential functions

Critical facilities

Orders of succession

Delegations of authority

Continuity communications

Critical applications and vital records

Human resources

Reconstruction

Devolution

State agencies must update COOP annually and provide updates to the Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

“These plans are essential to our preparedness for emergencies, so Kansans have peace of mind and confidence in our continuity of government,” Kelly said. “These plans serve as a guide for our agencies to coordinate and manage their essential functions and services during disruptions of normal operations.”

Kelly encourages elected officials, independent boards and commissions, Regents of Universities, the Judicial and Legislative branches to implement the COOP planning. Agencies have until Dec. 31, 2023 to update their COOP.