TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Thursday, Governor Larua Kelly attended the annual Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) March celebrating his civil rights efforts in Topeka.

The program highlighted more unknown parts of MLK’s life and heard from several speakers. Due to the cold weather, the march was moved inside.

“He touched this country in so many ways,” Keynote Speaker Robert Weems said. “We’re only scratching the surface in terms of his real impact and continuing impact on this country.”

