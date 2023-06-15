TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly joined a group of governors to urge Congress to raise federal investment into childcare for the 2024 budget.

Kelly, alongside governors from North Carolina, Colorado, Hawaii, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Illinois and Washington sent a letter to U.S. congressional leaders asking to increase resources for childcare centers, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

Nationally, there are 90,000 fewer people in the childcare industry, a 9.7% decrease from Feb. 2020, according to the press release. 60% of rural Americans live in areas with insufficient numbers of licensed childcare workers called “childcare deserts”.

“Here in Kansas, we are working to make it possible for every Kansas family to find an affordable option for child care, but we can’t do it alone,” Kelly said. “That’s why I’ve joined my fellow governors in urging Congress to make critical investments to support families and grow our workforce.”

According to the press release, 6% of Kansans who don’t work say it’s because they cannot find affordable childcare.

The average cost for toddler child care in Kansas costs the median two-parent household 8% of their income and the median one-parent household 26% of their income, according to a report cited in the press release.

In 2022, Kelly signed House Bill 2237 to expand childcare tax credits and announced $53 million in appreciation bonuses for eligible childcare staff, according to the press release.