Kellyanne Conway slated for state GOP event

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 23: White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway talks to reporters following an interview with FOX News outside the West Wing May 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Conway was asked about President Donald Trump’s abrupt departure from a Wednesday meeting with Democrats and his refusal to co-operate on legislation until investigations of his campaign and administration stop. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The counselor to President Trump will be a special guest at an event to honor Sen. Pat Roberts, according to the Kansas Republican Party.

The gala and dinner will be the concluding event at the 2020 Kansas Republican Party Convention.



The event will be Feb. 1 at Embassy Suites in Olathe. Individual tickets are going for $150, couples can get in for $250 and for $300 you can attend a cocktail reception.

