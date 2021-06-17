Kenny Chesney coming to Arrowhead Stadium for ‘Here and Now’ tour

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Country music star Kenny Chesney has announced he’s coming to Kansas City for his “Here and Now 2022 Stadium Tour.”
Chesney will perform at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 2, 2022, midway through his tour. He previously planned tours at Arrowhead, but has had to reschedule more than once.
“When we hit pause on our 2020 tour, I never thought we would go much past the fall, let alone into 2021,” Chesney said. “The idea that it would be three years before I would stand in the end zone of Gillette Stadium, where No Shoes Nation was born, wasn’t something any of us could conceive.”
Representatives from Arrowhead have previously said existing tickets from his postponed 2021 tour would be honored at new tour dates.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for more details.