TOPEKA (KSNT) – Louisville may be the home of the Kentucky Derby, but it’s following stretches all the way to Topeka.

It’s one of the biggest days for horse racing fans, and many in Topeka are enjoying it to the fullest.

“I’ve been to Louisville, I’ve been to the race,” Beyond Q Owner Tim Miller said. “But for some reason Topeka, they really love the Kentucky Derby which is cool to see the community come out and just have a good time.”

The Derby creates a great atmosphere for everyone.

“It just brings the community together a little bit and it’s something different than football or baseball or basketball or hockey,” Miller said. “It’s like I don’t know much about the horses and the racing. You don’t know the names, you don’t know the numbers but everyone comes together and they love watching.”

Happy Basset Brewing and Brass Rail Tavern celebrated the Kentucky Derby with some authenticity.

“We have mint juleps,” Brass Rail Bartender Jutana Reece said. “It’s like the big Kentucky Derby drink that’s been around so that’s pretty much what we have on special as an ode to the Kentucky Derby.”

And while some people may not be betting on the actual races, some fun and lighthearted bets were available as well.

“It’s been a fun-filled day with the minnow races, the marble races, and also people betting on the horses as well,” Reece said.