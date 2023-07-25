SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – State troopers say four people were injured in a crash on I-70 in Shawnee County Tuesday afternoon.

Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs state that a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on I-70 near mile marker 183.4 at 1:50 p.m. when the left rear wheel detached from the vehicle. The driver lost control of the vehicle which skidded off the road and entered the south ditch. The vehicle then struck a guardrail before overturning.

Two occupants of the vehicle and the driver were listed as having minor injuries while another passenger, a 49-year-old Kentucky man, was listed as having serious injuries.