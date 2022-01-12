Kerosine heater catches fire, new construction escapes major damage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A kerosine heater left on in a home under construction in the Summerfield neighborhood near 37th Street and Fairlawn in Topeka caught fire creating a smoke-filled structure.

Allan Stahl, the public information officer with the Topeka Fire Department, said no damage was done to the structure but the heater was a total loss. Stahl did say there was a considerable amount of smoke.

The heater had been left on to warm the interior so workmen could continue with installing drywall.

Stahl called the fire a warning to residents to not leave space heaters on when no one is home.