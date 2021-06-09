Keystone Pipeline expansion project at Kansas’ border shut down

STEELE CITY, Neb. (KSNT) – The owner of a pipeline that already runs through Kansas has shut down its expansion project for a new branch at the Nebraska border.

TC Energy announced Thursday that it canceled its $9 billion Keystone XL Pipeline project, which would start at Steele City and run through South Dakota and Montana into Canada. The termination came after President Joe Biden in January revoked a permit allowing the new pipeline addition to cross the Canadian border.

TC Energy’s existing Keystone Pipeline has operated since 2010 and runs in two branches through Kansas: one goes east through Seneca and into Missouri before ending at Patoka, Ill. The Cushing Extension branch goes south through Washington, Clay, Dickinson, Marion, Butler and Cowley Counties into Oklahoma.

The new pipeline, which would have started at Kansas’ border with Nebraska, was expected to carry 830,000 barrels of oil a day through the U.S. TC Energy leadership said the company would use research it gained through the Keystone XL Pipeline in future projects.