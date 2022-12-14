WASHINGTON COUNTY, (KSNT)— TC Energy has communicated with its regulators and customers about restarting sections of the Keystone Pipeline System unaffected by the Milepost 14 Incident on Wednesday.

According to the energy company, the restart facilitates safe transportation of the energy that customers and North Americans rely on. This section extends from Hardisty, Alberta, to Wood River/Patoka, Illinois.

The affected segment of the Keystone Pipeline System remains isolated as investigation, recovery, repair and remediation continues to advance. According to the TC Energy, this segment will not be restarted until it is safe to do so and when we have regulatory approval from PHMSA.

For more information, along with a map of the Pipeline system, visit Milepost 14 Incident (tcenergy.com).