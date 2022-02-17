TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking people to avoid an area of I-70 due to a multi-vehicle accident because of bad road conditions.

KHP has closed off I-70 starting at mile-marker 342 eastbound. Traffic is being diverted to the shoulder of the highway as crews work to clear the scene.

A KSNT reporter on the scene confirmed three trucks appeared to be involved, all in the ditch between the north and southbound lanes.

This portion of the highway will be closed until further notice.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is calling conditions on the highway “treacherous.”