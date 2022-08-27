KANSAS (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is working with law enforcement agencies across the state to remove impaired drivers from Kansas roads.

KHP, in partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, will participate in the statewide DUI enforcement on Saturday, Aug. 27. Officers will be implementing DUI check lanes and saturation patrols.

This will be the fourth annual “Saturation Saturday” campaign and coincides with the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.”

The campaign aims at lowering the number of drunk driving crashes and fatalities during a busy travel season. As Labor Day approaches, KHP encourages safely celebrating by having a sober driver or using a ride share service.

