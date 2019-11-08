KHP identifies victim in deadly Topeka car chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the man killed during a car chase through Topeka.

Troopers tried to pull over the driver of a black Acura on Thursday afternoon. Troopers identified the driver as a suspect in a criminal case.

The suspect was headed south on SW Gage Boulevard when he turned west onto SW Holly Lane in Topeka. An officer attempted to get the man to stop again, but he sped off and failed to stop at the intersection of SW Holly Lane and SW McAlister Avenue. The suspect hit a white Ford Explorer that was headed south on SW McAlister Avenue.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was Dennis E. Affolter, 69, from Topeka. He was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries. KHP says he was not involved in the chase.

Troopers identified the driver of the Acura as Brandon K. Jordan, 48, of Topeka. He is still in the hospital at this time, but will be transported to the Shawnee County Jail. He is facing First Degree Murder charges.

Shelley L. Cunningham, 45, from Topeka was a passenger in the Acura. She is also in the hospital. She is also facing charges.