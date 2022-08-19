TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft flying over Topeka Thursday was searching for a fleeing passenger following a traffic stop.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the ramp to I-70 near 1st Street when one of the occupants in the car took off on foot.

Troopers on the ground and in the air searched for the individual, however, according to Candace Breshears with the KHP, the individual was not found. They remain at-large as of Friday morning.