KHP, Junction City PD rescue child from kidnapping after pursuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A vehicle pursuit by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers ended in the rescue of a child who had been kidnapped on Friday afternoon.

Junction City Police Department released information on a kidnapping that occurred earlier in the day, and a KHP trooper spotted the vehicle just east of Junction City on I-70.

The vehicle was supposed to contain the suspect, who claimed to be a sovereign citizen, and the kidnapped child.

Don Hughes, KHP Public Resource Officer, said the troopers took extra caution when planning how to stop the car as there was a child involved.

Troopers tracked the car as it moved down I-70 and waited for K-9 units and the KHP aircraft to get into place.

Just before 3:00 p.m. on I-70 east of Topeka, a trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused, resulting in a short pursuit.

Stop sticks were attempted but the suspect was able to maneuver around them.

Hughes said troopers conducted a rolling roadblock and the driver ran into a KHP patrol car, ending the pursuit without injuries to anyone involved.

KHP took two individuals into custody and was able to get the child to safety.

Hughes said troopers have the child in protective custody and are working with the Junction City Police to return them to their proper home.

KHP troopers waited on the scene after the incident for a car seat to safely transport the child back to Junction City.