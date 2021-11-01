KHP looking for help following hit-and-run

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying witnesses to a hit and run fatality crash that occurred around 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29th on southbound I-35 at mile marker 193 in Franklin County.

The road rage incident involved a Jeep and Dodge Ram traveling southbound for several miles. The driver of the Dodge Ram harassed the Jeep by tailgating it, speeding up and driving beside it, and eventually forcing the Jeep to stop by braking in front of the Jeep at mile marker 193.

The driver of the Dodge Ram exited their vehicle and walked up to the driver-side window of the Jeep while shouting. According to an independent witness and the occupants of the Jeep, an unknown commercial motor vehicle struck the rear driver side quarter panel of the Jeep and the Dodge Ram driver while she was standing at the driver side window of the Jeep.

The CMV continued southbound on I-35. The independent witness stated she believed the CMV possibly had a blue bull rack cattle trailer.

If anyone has any information regarding the crash or CMV, please call Technical Trooper William Bailiff at (785) 217-3359. The Kansas Highway Patrol is grateful to the public for their assistance to help with our cases. There have been numerous instances and vehicles which have been successfully located. We thank you and truly appreciate any help you can provide.