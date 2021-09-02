KHP looking for suspect following crash in central Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is trying to locate a suspect after a KHP Trooper chased down a stolen car early Thursday morning.

The short chase began at 12th and South Topeka Boulevard and ended at 17th and Topeka Boulevard when the suspect crashed into an SUV.

The suspect got out of the stolen car, a Mazda 3, and ran to another car. The suspect got into that car and took off according to authorities.

Officers confirmed another vehicle had driven around the crash to pick up the driver of the stolen car.

This is a developing story.