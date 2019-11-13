KHP: November 13th is biggest day for deer related crashes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You may want to be extra careful out on the roads on Wednesday.

Troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol said November 13th is typically the day they see the most crashes involving deer. According to Trooper Ben, they see an average of 85 deer-related crashes on November 13th each year.

We talked with Lt. Adam Winters to see what advice troopers have for you if you do see a deer on the road.

“If you do happen to have a deer run into your path, it’s best to just strike the animal. Don’t swerve to avoid it. Usually when you swerve to avoid it you end up causing a bigger collision, whether that’s going into oncoming traffic or having your vehicle roll over,” Winters said. “Obviously another thing you want to do is if you do strike the deer, try to get off the road as far as you can and turn your hazards on. Obviously dial 911 so they can get an officer out to you and don’t get out of your car. It’s best to stay in your vehicle.”

Winters wants to remind drivers having a seat belt on can save your life during a deer crash and any other crash too.