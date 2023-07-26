TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) issued a response following a recent ruling from a federal judge regarding the “Kansas Two-Step” tactic.

On July 21, a federal judge ordered the KHP to stop detaining drivers without cause, a tactic referred to as the Kansas Two-Step’. The claim that KHP troopers were detaining drivers illegally stemmed from a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The tactic involves KHP troopers targeting motorists with out-of-state license plates or those traveling to or from states where recreational marijuana is legal. Troopers will ask motorists questions about travel plans without reasonable suspicion of criminal activity, according to the ACLU of Kansas. Following this, the troopers will search the vehicle for potential drugs.

The statement released by the KHP on Wednesday, July 26 states that the law enforcement organization is reviewing the court’s decision and respects the conclusions and recommendations made by the judge. The KHP said it will continue to move forward with ensuring that its enforcement operations respect constitutional rights and comply with the law.

“I remain committed to the Kansas Highway Patrol and the employees that are serving within the agency. The administration and all agency members will continue to be held to the highest levels of integrity and professionalism”, said Colonel Erik Smith, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The KHP said if anyone has concerns or complaints to send to the agency regarding the lawsuit, they can fill out a complaint online. A link to the complaint form can be found here.

You can read the full court order following the ruling on the Kansas Two-Step practice below: