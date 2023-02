GRANTVILLE (KSNT) – Law enforcement is responding to a vehicle crash northeast of Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Barton Road and U.S. Highway 24 on Thursday near the town of Grantville. A 27 News reporter at the scene reports that at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The area is currently open to traffic, according to kandrive.org.

More information will be updated here as it becomes available.