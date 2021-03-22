KHP: Senator’s arrest, subsequent release requires ‘all the facts’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop’s arrest for allegedly driving under the influence has garnered a lot of attention in Kansas and nationally.

Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol Colonel Herman Jones spoke to KSNT News Monday morning and addressed the issues surrounding Suellentrop’s arrest and what many saw as preferential treatment when he was released just hours later.

“We have to make sure we put all the facts in, and I think it (the police report) was missing some of the details, and facts that were satisfying for the courts and the DA,” Superintendent Jones told KSNT News.

Jones said the report has been reviewed, and specific details have been put into the report.

Blood was taken from Senator Suellentrop and Jones said those samples can take time coming from the lab.

Suellentrop was accused of driving down the wrong way of I-70 earlier this month, while under the influence.

He was charged with driving under the influence, trying to run from law enforcement, speeding, and driving on the wrong side of the highway.

Suellentrop was let go the morning he was was arrested. His release made many wonder if Sen. Suellentrop received special treatment after a judge released him from jail hours after he was arrested and booked for allegedly driving impaired the wrong-way down two major highways in Topeka.

During the republican lawmaker’s first appearance, Shawnee County District Judge Penny Moylan cited her reason for allowing the senator to walk free being the missing “pertinent information” in the arrest report.

Several drivers called 911, alerting law enforcement, after a white SUV, believed to be driven by Suellentrop, was spotted driving in the wrong direction on I-470 and I-70.

Officers finally caught up with the erratic driver about 10 minutes later, but then they were lead on a brief chase until the driver, identified as the senate majority leader, finally came to a stop.

Suellentrop was a member of the Kansas House of Representatives for seven years, before being elected to the state senate in 2016.

"Our Capitol Police Officer heard that call of a wrong-way driver that night, and wrong-way drivers can have a tragic ending, our Capitol Police officer did the best thing that he could by responding to find that vehicle, he located that vehicle, was able to get it stopped which could've prevented a fatality." Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Candice Breshears.

He now serves as the second highest position in the Kansas senate.