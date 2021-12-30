KHP starts towing cars at noon Friday, snow removal dependant on clear interstates

Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An incoming winter storm threat is certain to impact Kansas roadways and the Kansas Highway Patrol is giving warnings to anyone who might leave their car on the shoulders of interstates and highways near Shawnee County.

According to KHP due to the predicted winter weather, the highway patrol will be towing abandoned vehicles from the shoulders of the interstates and highways in Shawnee County and the counties surrounding Shawnee County.

The removal of abandoned vehicles will begin Friday at noon, Dec. 31.

Abandoned vehicles inhibit the Kansas Department of Transportation’s ability to completely clear the roadway of snow. According to authorities towing the vehicles will assist the KDOT in the snow removal process. Troopers and Motorist Assist Technicians will continue to remove vehicles from the roadways until KDOT has completed its snow removal process.

Motorists whose vehicles have been removed from the roadways can call *47 to speak with Kansas Highway Patrol Communications to determine where their vehicle was towed. The towing of vehicles will be at the owner’s expense.