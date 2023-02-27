TOPEKA (KSNT)- KSNT 27 News reported on Feb. 8 that Colonel Herman Jones was retiring, effective July, 1, 2023, from his position as the superintendent for the Kansas Highway Patrol.

On Feb. 27, nearly 3 weeks after making that announcement, Col. Jones came onto the KSNT 27 News Morning show to speak about his decision to go into retirement.

“It comes with mixed emotions,” Jones said. “Law enforcement has been my career for over 45 years now.”

His career started years ago in 1977 on Emporia State University’s campus while working with officers on the grounds there. Jones was appointed KHP Superintendent in 2019.

“My retirement gives me more time for the family,” Jones said. “I’ve got grandkids now, and it’s time to move on to the next stage. I’m looking forward to it.”

As well as speaking on his retirement, Jones elaborated on the “SAFE” program they are partnering with local law enforcement agencies to enact. Also, looking ahead to St. Patrick’s Day at the end of this month, he emphasized the importance of safe driving and planning ahead if you intend to consume any alcohol.