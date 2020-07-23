Kansas Highway Patrol colonel cleared of three complaints, governor says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has terminated two majors, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday.

Colonel Herman Jones said the terminations come as an effort to make the KHP as effective as possible.

This follows a separate investigation against Col. Jones for sexual misconduct, misuse of a state aircraft and gender discrimination, according to the governors office.

The Kansas Department of Administration and the law firm of Fisher, Patterson, Sayler & Smith, LLP both conducted internal and independent investigations of the complaints against the colonel. Both agencies assessed the accusations and cleared him of all allegations, according to the governor’s office.

“I’m confident that the Kansas Highway Patrol will continue to grow stronger as an organization and improve our ability to carry out our mission,” Jones said.

KHP employees filed complaints against Jones including:

Sexual harassment in the form of unwanted and unwelcome physical contact and verbal comments, including that Jones slapped their backs, shook hands, and hugged them. The investigation exonerated Jones of sexual harassment or discrimination

Misuse of a state aircraft for Jones’ family to travel on vacation. The investigation used flight logs to determine Jones only used the aircraft twice, for a funeral of a law enforcement officer, and then to return early from vacation to attend a Governor’s Cabinet meeting. Both were determined appropriate uses for the aircraft on state business.

Gender discrimination related to administrative actions the colonel took. Investigators interviewed the employee involved, Jones and other witnesses and determined Jones’ actions were consistent with KHP policy.



This is a developing story.