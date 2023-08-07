TOPEKA (KSNT)- Now that we are a week into the month of August, many parents are preparing to send their kids back to school.

There are some things all parents should be aware of before the school year starts. 27 News sat down with Lt. Candice Breshears about some back-to-school tips for parents as their kids start a new year.

Firstly, Breshears said parents can find solace in the fact that all school busses throughout the state of Kansas have been checked, inspected and cleared for the 2023-24 school year.

“If your children are being picked up by a school bus, you can rest assured that those busses have been checked by KHP Troopers and they are safe to be operating on that roadway,” she said.

Lt. Breshears said it’s important for other drivers to be aware of their surroundings when driving, especially with those school busses back on the streets.

“School busses are carrying the youth of Kansas,” she said. “And there is nothing more important than the safety of those children.”

When approaching a school bus, if its yellow lights are flashing, that means it is preparing to come to a full stop. When people see that “Stop” sign arm extending out, you must stop, regardless of which way you are traveling on the roadway.

“The only time that you don’t have to stop, would be if you’re on a divided highway with a physical median separating you,” Lt. Breshears said.

In addition, Lt. Breshears said she understands the urge to post as many pictures of your kid going back to school as you can, but she encourages people to think before they post.

“You want to be very careful about what information you are sharing about your children,” she said. “When you release that information about their age, their school, their teacher, it gives up personal information about your children that you might not want people to have.”

She encouraged parents to watch their social media accounts and to remain vigilant so students can remain safe.

For the remainder of the interview, Lt. Breshears spoke about their upcoming driving campaign for Labor Day. To hear more about it, watch the full interview above.