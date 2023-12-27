TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is working the scene of a crash in west Topeka.

At 1:15 p.m., the KHP responded to reports of a crash at westbound I-70 and Wanamaker Road. The number of vehicles involved is unknown at this time.

Traffic impacts are being reported in the area by Kandrive.org.

The incident is being reported as a non-injury crash, according to a KHP spokeswoman.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.