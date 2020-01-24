KHP working double fatality accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Troopers say two pedestrians were killed on Tuttle Creek Boulevard.

Around 5:00 a.m. Friday, a fatality crash occurred in the 4400 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard involving two pedestrians and a Riley County plow truck.

“The accident is a tremendous tragedy for all those personally involved and our community as a whole,” Marvin Rodriguez, Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners said. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to all involved in the accident.”

Riley County is fully cooperating with the Kansas Highway Patrol investigation of the accident.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.