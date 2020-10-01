Kianna Hodge’s grandmother ‘happy’ after murder arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nineteen-year-old Javon Smith was arrested Thursday in connection to a 2017 murder. He is believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting that killed 18-year-old Kianna Hodge.

She was murdered three and half years ago by a stray bullet at a drive-by shooting near Highland Park High School in southeast Topeka. Four other people were injured in the shooting.

Her grandmother and uncle reflected on what this mean’s for their family.

“I just started crying,” Regena Young, Kianna’s grandmother, said. “I was just so happy. And then I told all my grandkids and I told Kianna’s brother and sister and everyone was just so happy.”

Detective Lance Green was assigned to the case. He’s been with the Topeka Police Department for 22 years and he told Young that giving her the news was the best call he’s ever made.