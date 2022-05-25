TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country music will be taking the capital city by force this summer during the 26th annual Kicker Country Stampeded at Heartland Motorsports Park.

For three days, July 14-16, the country music and camping festival will set up shop in Topeka, bringing with it a lineup of experienced country music artists including Kid Rock, Chris Lane, Craig Morgan, Jake Owen and more. To see the full 2022 lineup, click here.

The date for this year’s Kicker Country Stampede has been moved up from its usual time in June to mid-July due to frequent rainy weather in year’s past. Severe weather in 2021 caused one country music star’s performance to be canceled.

Fans of the stampede can not only look forward to good country music, but also expanded festival grounds, midway vendors and numerous food and beverage outlets. Those who are camping will also have access to permanent restrooms, shower facilities and a VIP entertainment venue.

To buy tickets and to get more information, click here.