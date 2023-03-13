TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police arrested a man for several crimes, including kidnapping, Monday afternoon.

Rosie Nichols, a City of Topeka spokeswoman, reports that police were called around 11 a.m. on March 13 to a domestic disturbance in the 3700 block of Southwest 29th Street. Police found that a man had allegedly kidnapped a woman. Police were able to find the woman and an infant that was also involved in the situation, soon after the call was placed.

Police located the kidnapping suspect barricaded in a home in the 3100 block of Southwest Gainsboro Rd. The suspect came out of the house an hour after speaking with Topeka Police Department Crisis Negotiators.

The man was later identified as Konner E. Almaraz, 20, of Topeka. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Aggravated kidnapping

Criminal restraint

Endangering a child

Aggravated domestic battery

Battery

Intimidation of a witness

Possession of opioid

Criminal damage to property

Theft

If you have any information related to this investigation, you can call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or send an email to telltpd@topeka.org.