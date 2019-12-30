Kids can celebrate “Noon Year’s Eve” at Kansas Children’s Discovery Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For parents looking for a kid-friendly alternative to the average New Year’s Eve celebration, Kansas Children’s Discovery Center has just the ticket. “Noon Year’s Eve” is an annual New Year’s Eve event made just for kids.

“They get to do chemistry confetti,” said Laura Burton, director of marketing and development. “They get to do serious fun slime and all sorts of fun science and learning activities and then right at 12 o’clock noon we count down just like at midnight.”

Along with fun activities, kids and families will enjoy a pancake breakfast. Then the KCDC will countdown to 12 o’clock noon and celebrate with two balloon drops.

“Noon Year’s Eve” is a fundraiser for KCDC. Tickets are $17 for adults and children or $15 for members. The event runs from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm on Tuesday.

Tickets must be bought in advance.